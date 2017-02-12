Ross McLean

Manchester City centre-half Vincent Kompany insists his side are on the road to perfection as they bid to move second in the Premier League with victory at Bournemouth tonight.

City, who are currently fifth, can cut runaway leaders Chelsea’s lead at the top to eight points with victory over the struggling Cherries, leap-frogging Arsenal and second-placed Tottenham in the process.

Victory would be City’s third in succession across all competitions, and while Pep Guardiola’s maiden season in the English top flight has not been without its travails, Kompany believes the foundations for success have been laid.

“With the ambitions we have, we want to be competing for everything and winning everything, but I think we are on a good track,” said Kompany, who has been an unused substitute in City’s previous two matches.

“We are looking to play the perfect game at the moment, and on the way to playing the perfect game there are a few times where it is not all going your way. With little tweaks here and there, we are on the right track as a club and as a team.”

Guardiola has a fully-fit City squad to choose from, while Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe has injury concerns over defensive trio Simon Francis, Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith.