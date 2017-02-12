Commonwealth countries could be offered a new “fast track” visa system in the aftermath of Brexit, under plans promoted by almost 50 Conservative MPs.
In a letter to home secretary Amber Rudd, 45 Tory backbenchers have called for the UK to “extend the hand of friendship to our Commonwealth partners”.
The MPs, who include former ministers Shailesh Vara, Tim Loughton and Sir Henry Bellingham, published their demands on the Telegraph's website.
Read More: Apple boss Tim Cook calls Trump travel ban "a crisis"
Under their proposals, Commonwealth citizens coming to the UK could go through dedicated passport controls designed to accelerate entry.
In addition, signs at border control should be altered to specifically welcome visitors from the Commonwealth
“The lack of consideration for Commonwealth citizens is at its starkest at our border. In 2015, the last year for which figures are readily available, from Australia, Canada and India alone, Britain welcomed 2.2m visitors who spent over £2bn,” the letter states.
“These three Commonwealth states are consistently found among the top five non-EEA nationalities arriving in the UK and travel for both business and pleasure.
“However, while EU citizens are collecting their luggage or exchanging greetings with loved ones, our Commonwealth friends wait tirelessly in the “All other passports” queue.”
Read More: Australia will swap immigration access for quick trade deal with UK
The campaign is being led by Lancashire MP Jake Berry, who has previously been at the forefront of calls for a new Royal yacht.
The UK will host a meeting of Commonwealth trade ministers next month.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
Did your MP sign? The full list of 45 Tories petitioning Amber Rudd.Nigel Adams
John Baron
Henry Bellingham
Paul Beresford
Jake Berry
Bob Blackman
Peter Bone
Peter Bottomley
Graham Brady
Andrew Bridgen
James Cleverly
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Robert Courts
Philip Davies
James Davies
Nadine Dorries
Charlie Elphicke
Nigel Evans
Michael Fabricant
Chris Green
Gordon Henderson
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
Gareth Johnson
Jeremy Lefroy
Jack Lopresti
Tim Loughton
David Mackintosh
Scott Mann
Jason McCartney
Karl McCartney
David Nuttall
Matthew Offord
Daniel Poulter
Andrew Rosindell
Paul Scully
Alec Shelbrooke
John Stevenson
Julian Sturdy
Derek Thomas
Michael Tomlinson
Shailesh Vara
Charles Walker
David Warburton
Mike Wood