An innovative London startup delivering flowers has raised millions more in fresh funding to pursue ambitious international expansion.

Bloom & Wild has landed £3.75m from German media company Hubert Burda's venture arm and previous investor MMC Ventures, along with other angels.

The three-year-old company, which can deliver bouquets through letterboxes with creative packaging, will sue the fresh cash to expand the business, including new products, a focus on its corporate gift business and to move into new markets beyond the UK and Ireland.

Named one of Britain's 50 most innovative companies last year, Bloom & Wild's total funding now comes to £6.25m

"Bloom & Wild has shown an impressive growth rate of 35 per cent per month within the last years. The team is using innovative technology, design and operating models to redefine the flower business and customer experience. We see great potential for further growth both in and outside the UK," said Christian Teichmann, managing director of Burda Principal Investments which previously backed Etsy.

"Bloom & Wild fits perfectly to our portfolio of consumer brands and our increasingly strong presence in the UK. We are excited to become a partner of Bloom & Wild and its strong management team.”

MMC Ventures director Camilla Dolan added: "We welcome Burda Principal Investments as a co-investor and are confident that this additional funding will allow Bloom & Wild to further develop its market-leading position using technology to bring joy to its customers."