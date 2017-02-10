360kg of cocaine worth £50m has washed up on two beaches in Norfolk

Caitlin Morrison

Around 360kg of cocaine has washed up on two beaches in Norfolf, the National Crime Agency said today.

The drugs have a potential value of £50m.

A member of the public contacted Norfolk Police yesterday afternoon having discovered a number of holdalls on Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth.

Police and Border Force officers initially attended the scene and secured the holdalls, which investigators suspect to contain cocaine.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

"This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.”