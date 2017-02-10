Caitlin Morrison

Donald Trump's travel ban is still suspended, after a US federal appeals court ruled against the US President last night.

Trump is famously a massive fan of Twitter, so we've picked out the best reaction tweets to last night's news.

The President himself didn't disappoint

He almost immediately published a shouty message telling the court that he would... see it in court.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

SEE YOU IN COURT

Many, many people pointed out that the first part of Trump's tweet was pretty redundant.

“See you in court,” says person who just lost in court https://t.co/SGqp9gzjVY — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 9, 2017

everyone trying to figure out how you take a court to court pic.twitter.com/uqvzdQYNVy — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) February 9, 2017

"See you in court" Trump tells...er...the court. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 10, 2017

Donald Trump: See you in Court!

The Court: I'm a court so... pic.twitter.com/itq5unj1fY — Josh Gwynn (@RegardingJosh) February 10, 2017

If someone said "SEE YOU IN COURT" in an episode of Law & Order, you'd be like, "This could have used another draft." — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 9, 2017

A lot of people enjoyed making puns out of Trump's new slogan

SEE YOU IN pic.twitter.com/ZKydvlJ2Kx — Jack Kogod (@Unsilent) February 10, 2017

SEE YOU IN TORTE pic.twitter.com/BjXkS5hiXO — Karaface (@karaleung) February 10, 2017

SEE YOU IN JORTS pic.twitter.com/03v5A8308z — Karaface (@karaleung) February 10, 2017

Some people got a bit more creative with their ripostes

Can you solve today's pictogram puzzle? pic.twitter.com/aI97foY47L — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) February 10, 2017

C U IN QUARTZ pic.twitter.com/Ec7NajfJnl — Michael Selvidge🤦‍♂️ (@selviano) February 10, 2017

And some people just got silly

Bartender: OK, that will be $7



Me: SEE YOU IN COURT — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 10, 2017

SEE YOU IN COURT WHERE WE ALREADY ARE BUT A DIFFERENT COURT SHUT UP NO YOU'RE STUPID! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 10, 2017

Top burn

However, Trump's one-time opponent in the Presidential race had probably the best response. Hillary Clinton issued a short but sweet reference to the fact that this is the third time a court has ruled against Trump's controversial ban.