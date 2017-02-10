Donald Trump's travel ban is still suspended, after a US federal appeals court ruled against the US President last night.
Trump is famously a massive fan of Twitter, so we've picked out the best reaction tweets to last night's news.
The President himself didn't disappoint
He almost immediately published a shouty message telling the court that he would... see it in court.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
SEE YOU IN COURT
Many, many people pointed out that the first part of Trump's tweet was pretty redundant.
“See you in court,” says person who just lost in court https://t.co/SGqp9gzjVY— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 9, 2017
everyone trying to figure out how you take a court to court pic.twitter.com/uqvzdQYNVy— Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) February 9, 2017
"See you in court" Trump tells...er...the court.— (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 10, 2017
Donald Trump: See you in Court!— Josh Gwynn (@RegardingJosh) February 10, 2017
The Court: I'm a court so... pic.twitter.com/itq5unj1fY
If someone said "SEE YOU IN COURT" in an episode of Law & Order, you'd be like, "This could have used another draft."— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 9, 2017
A lot of people enjoyed making puns out of Trump's new slogan
SEE YOU IN pic.twitter.com/ZKydvlJ2Kx— Jack Kogod (@Unsilent) February 10, 2017
https://twitter.com/0DanSmith/status/829847303775096832
SEE YOU IN TORTE pic.twitter.com/BjXkS5hiXO— Karaface (@karaleung) February 10, 2017
SEE YOU IN JORTS pic.twitter.com/03v5A8308z— Karaface (@karaleung) February 10, 2017
Some people got a bit more creative with their ripostes
Can you solve today's pictogram puzzle? pic.twitter.com/aI97foY47L— Jo Thornely (@jothornely) February 10, 2017
C U IN QUARTZ pic.twitter.com/Ec7NajfJnl— Michael Selvidge🤦♂️ (@selviano) February 10, 2017
And some people just got silly
Bartender: OK, that will be $7— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 10, 2017
Me: SEE YOU IN COURT
SEE YOU IN COURT WHERE WE ALREADY ARE BUT A DIFFERENT COURT SHUT UP NO YOU'RE STUPID!— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 10, 2017
Top burn
However, Trump's one-time opponent in the Presidential race had probably the best response. Hillary Clinton issued a short but sweet reference to the fact that this is the third time a court has ruled against Trump's controversial ban.
3-0— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017