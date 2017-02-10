FTSE 100 7259.22 +0.41%
Friday 10 February 2017 9:07am

Best Twitter responses to court ruling to uphold suspension of Donald Trump's travel ban

Caitlin Morrison
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Appears With His Vice Presidential Candidate Pick Indiana Gov. Mike Pence
Trump's reaction to the court ruling on his travel ban has provoked hilarity on Twitter (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump's travel ban is still suspended, after a US federal appeals court ruled against the US President last night.

Trump is famously a massive fan of Twitter, so we've picked out the best reaction tweets to last night's news.

The President himself didn't disappoint

He almost immediately published a shouty message telling the court that he would... see it in court.

SEE YOU IN COURT

Many, many people pointed out that the first part of Trump's tweet was pretty redundant.

A lot of people enjoyed making puns out of Trump's new slogan

https://twitter.com/0DanSmith/status/829847303775096832

Some people got a bit more creative with their ripostes

And some people just got silly

Top burn

However, Trump's one-time opponent in the Presidential race had probably the best response. Hillary Clinton issued a short but sweet reference to the fact that this is the third time a court has ruled against Trump's controversial ban.

