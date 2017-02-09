Ross McLean

Rookie flanker Jack Clifford has been tipped to thrive under the pressure of a crunch Six Nations showdown after head coach Eddie Jones named him in his side’s starting XV for Saturday’s clash with Wales.

Clifford has only started one previous match for England, coincidentally against Wales last year, while the 23-year-old has not featured internationally since the summer tour of Australia.

The Harlequins forward has been chosen ahead of the more experienced Tom Wood, who has recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained against France on Saturday and will take his place on the bench.

Clifford is set to feature in a fledgling back-row in Cardiff along with Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes. The trio have made just four back-row starts between them, although Jones has few concerns over Clifford’s levels of experience.

“Jack Clifford deserves his starting role. He is a hard-working young player,” said Jones.

“He has got a good record against Wales. He had a superb game against them in May and knows what to expect from Wales. We’re looking forward to him making an impact on our back-row play.

“Tom Wood will also play his part later in the game off the bench as a finisher.”

The only other change to the side which squeezed past France 19-16 sees Exeter wing Jack Nowell – a second-half replacement against Les Bleus – recalled at the expense of Gloucester flyer Jonny May.

“Jack has an excellent work-rate and he’s a guy that carries through the line, which will be important for us.”

Big-hitters George North and Dan Biggar, meanwhile, have been given the chance to prove their fitness after being named in the Wales XV for the tussle. North sustained a leg injury and Biggar a rib problem during Wales’s 33-7 win over Italy on Sunday.

Props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis return to the side, while No8 Taulupe Faletau has been named on the bench.



