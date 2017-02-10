Emma Haslett

As annual property knees-up Mipim approaches, many of the industry's big dogs are polishing up their gin palaces - but word reaches us Vincent Tchenguiz will just miss out on showing off his brand new, €22m superyacht at the event in March.

Property tycoon and Annabel's regular Tchenguiz, best known for his triumphant crusade against the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), is expecting to take delivery of the Da Vinci, a 165-foot Mangusta yacht, in March. But alas, it is unlikely to be ready in time for Mipim, which starts in the second week of the month.

Once it's afloat, the Italian-built, two-storey vessel will feature three separate "party areas", along with heated flooring and a padded seating area arranged around a jacuzzi, with room for 12 guests.

Tchenguiz won't exactly be washed ashore at this year's event: he's apparently planning to stay aboard his current superyacht, the Veni Vidi Vici.

And when he's not hobnobbing or hosting jacuzzi parties, he'll cruise around Cannes on his two Cigarette AMG speedboats, each of which have a top speed of 180mph.

If partying like a property tycoon floats your boat, the Veni Vidi Vici is up for sale - although we're assured there is "no rush" to sell it...

