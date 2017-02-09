FTSE 100 7202.17 +0.19%
Thursday 9 February 2017 12:59pm

Donald Trump will visit the UK around June, according to the Metropolitan Police

Mark Sands
Trump last travelled to the UK exactly one day after it voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump's state visit could be just months away, according to Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe.

Speaking on LBC, the capital's top policeman said the visit would be "around June".

Trump's invitation to visit the UK has been a source of huge controversy in the UK, with MPs set to debate the plan later this month.

Read More: Voters see Theresa May as the best performing PM since Margaret Thatcher

The President's attempts to create a travel ban for passport holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East have also generate huge protests, with thousands massing outside Downing Street to voice their disapproval only last week.

Hogan-Howe said he was expecting "lots of protests" around the visit, but he added that recent demonstrations had been peaceful.

Read More: Commons speaker John Bercow defends controversial Trump intervention

"As the days pass we'll make assessment's of what is going to happen," he said.

A Downing Street spokesman said the details of Trump's visit are yet to be confirmed.

