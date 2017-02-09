Mark Sands

US President Donald Trump's state visit could be just months away, according to Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe.

Speaking on LBC, the capital's top policeman said the visit would be "around June".

Trump's invitation to visit the UK has been a source of huge controversy in the UK, with MPs set to debate the plan later this month.

The President's attempts to create a travel ban for passport holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East have also generate huge protests, with thousands massing outside Downing Street to voice their disapproval only last week.

Hogan-Howe said he was expecting "lots of protests" around the visit, but he added that recent demonstrations had been peaceful.

"As the days pass we'll make assessment's of what is going to happen," he said.

A Downing Street spokesman said the details of Trump's visit are yet to be confirmed.