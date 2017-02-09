Lynsey Barber

An "era of fake news" has helped the BBC's flagship radio news programme clock its biggest audience to date, new figures reveal.

Radio 4's Today programme boasted 7.45m weekly listeners in the last four months of 2016.

Listener numbers grew from 7.1m in the previous quarter and 7.03m in same quarter in 2015, according to the latest Rajar industry figures.

The BBC was "heartened" by the rise amid increasing competition for people's time and noted that audiences also wanted trusted sources at a time of Trump and Brexit.

“In an era of fake news, echo chambers and significant shifts in global politics, the role of Radio 4’s Today as the trusted guide to the world around us is more important than ever," said the BBC's director of radio and music Bob Shennan.

"As Today celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Radio 4 listeners continue to wake up to world class journalism which scrutinises the headlines, holds those in power to account and enlightens them with stories that shape our society.”

The BBC last week named Evening Standard editor Sarah Sands Today's new editor.