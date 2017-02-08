Rebecca Smith

Boeing has hit back at warnings raised by Airbus over the potential negative impact of Brexit to its business, and its American rival being keen to take advantage.

Airbus' chief operating officer Tom Williams had given evidence to the Treasury Select Committee last month, saying it would be "pretty scary" if Airbus wasn't able to operate a successful UK business and a continuance of its current ability to seamlessly move goods - and people - around the European Union.

Williams suggested Washington, and rival Boeing, would be watching in the wings for any negative Brexit impact on his company, saying "they will take every opportunity to try and undermine the success of Airbus".

And Boeing UK has now sent its own letter to the Committee chairman, Andrew Tyrie, to "rectify some of the more obviously inaccurate statements" made by the Airbus executive.

Boeing Europe's President Sir Michael Arthur said in the letter that his company "has a very strong and long-standing relationship with the United Kingdom" and one that it hopes to continue for many more years, with plans "to grow substantially".

He added that the UK remains "a critically important market, supplier base, and source of technology partners for Boeing". The UK is Boeing's largest source of supply in Europe.

Arthur wrote:

Boeing is as keen as any company for the UK and the EU to be successful in the future, given our presence and supply chain partnerships, which we intend to grow. To suggest that Boeing would wish ill on the UK or the EU, or even the forthcoming amicable separation of the two, could not be further from the truth.

Arthur also objected to Williams' criticism of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules - Williams had said the WTO track record "wasn't great" at resolving disputes in the aerospace sector.

He then took umbrage with the claim the US Federal Aviation Administration's main intention was "to promote the success of the American aerospace industry".

"He should not so lightly cast aspersions on a government agency," Arthur said of Williams. "In fact, the FAA regulates the aerospace industry in an impartial and unbiased manner, irrespective of the nationality of any particular aeroplane manufacturer."