Mark Hix

I hadn’t realised what a big deal Chinese New Year had become in England until I tried to get a table in the Mayflower in Cheltenham last weekend. It was packed out and I had to call in a favour to get in. The weird thing was, there wasn’t a chicken in sight! Maybe nobody had realised it was the year of the rooster.

Well, I am most certainly going to celebrate: I have chicken restaurants, so a Chinese take on lacquered duck using chicken seemed like the obvious thing. That, and some sweet and sour chicken as a bar snack. There’s something deliciously naughty about well cooked sweet and sour – I often have a craving for it at 2am after the Groucho Club, preferably with some beef tendons thrown in for good measure!

Sweet and sour chicken recipe

Serves 4 as a snack

Ingredients

About 150g boned and skinned chicken thighs, quartered

2 tbsp Dove farm gluten free self-raising flour

Dry cider, to mix

A couple of good pinches of salt

For the sauce and marinade:

2 tbsp chicken stock

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp sugar

¼ tsp tomato paste

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 tsp cornflour

A small piece of red pepper, cut into very fine dice

1 spring onion, finely chopped

Method