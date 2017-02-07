Richard Pennycook steps down as Co-operative Group chief executive

Emma Haslett

Richard Pennycook, the chief executive of the Co-operative Group, has stepped down as chief executive, it said today.

In a statement today it said:

The Co-op Group today announces that Richard Pennycook is to step down as Group CEO and will be succeeded by Steve Murrells, currently CEO of the Co-op's food business. This announcement is part of transition arrangements for the Group as it prepares to move from the successful Rebuild phase of its turnaround to the Renewal phase. Richard Pennycook, who joined the Co-op at the height of its crisis in 2013 and has led its Rescue and Rebuild phases, will step down as CEO after a short transition to Steve Murrells, currently the CEO of the Co-op's food business, who now becomes Group CEO. The Group has made great progress on rebuilding the Co-op, with businesses performing strongly over the past two years and Rebuild plans starting to deliver value for our members. As the Group enters the third and final year of its Rebuild, the attention of the leadership turns to planning for Renewal - a long term phase which will seek to put the Co-op once again at the heart of communities in the UK, championing causes that are important to them and trading with an ethical heart and a social conscience.

