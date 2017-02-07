City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover cyber security, energy and tax. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

PwC

PwC has hired Kate Macmillan as a director in its rapidly expanding cyber security and data privacy legal team in London. Kate joins from Collyer Bristow with 20 years’ experience in data protection and privacy litigation, specialising in reputation management. One of the leading litigators in the data field, she advises clients on the legal implications and risks associated with data breaches and the steps to take to help protect a company’s reputation. This contentious legal area is a key focus for the cyber security and data privacy practice at PwC, which Kate will lead on developing further.

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland has hired Karim Mahmud, an oil and gas expert with 25 years’ experience, as an international energy partner. Karim joins as a lateral partner hire from Jones Day and will be based in Eversheds Sutherland’s London office. His practice focuses on the structuring, development and implementation of major energy projects with an emphasis on the oil & gas sector. He has acted for project developers (super majors, NOCs, mid cap and junior oil & gas companies), financial entities (including private equity and fund investors), major engineering companies as well as governments and multilateral agencies. In addition to oil & gas, he also has strong experience in the development of power and mining projects and the construction of related infrastructure. He brings a wealth of international experience having worked in over 40 countries during his 25 years of practice. His mining experience extends to project development, related infrastructure construction and minefield services.

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Jeremy Cape as a partner in the tax strategy and benefits practice group in its London office. Jeremy joins the firm from the tax team at Dentons in London. He advises on a wide range of tax-related issues covering cross-border transactions including M&A, finance, restructuring and insolvency, funds and outsourcing. His industry experience includes the financial services, aviation, manufacturing, energy and resources, hospitality and media sectors. He acts for clients on both UK and international tax matters; in his global work he has a particular focus on Africa and emerging markets, where he advises both governments as well as corporate entities. Jeremy also has a background advising politicians, both in the UK and abroad, on tax policy matters. Jeremy has advised several African governments on the tax issues regarding the development of their mining sector.

