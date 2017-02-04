Rebecca Smith

Another march against President Donald Trump's travel ban is taking place in the capital today, with thousands signed up to attend.

Crowds have already started gathering for the protest which is taking place from 11am to 2pm outside the American Embassy at Grosvenor Square. The crowd will then march to Downing Street where thousands gathered earlier in the week in a similar protest.

The march, called by an assortment of groups including Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and Muslim Association of Britain, created a Facebook page for the event saying: "Trump's ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights. Theresa May's collusion with Trump must end."

Over 11,000 people had said they were attending on the page.

On Monday, thousands took to the streets across the UK, spanning London, Glasgow, Nottingham and Liverpool among other places.

The marches are in reaction to an executive order by Trump, which had halted the US refugee programme and banned anyone from seven Muslim majority countries (Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Libya), from travelling to the country, even if they have already been approved for a visa, have an existing visa or a green card.

A US judge in Seattle has issued a temporary nationwide block on the ban, but the Department of Justice has said it will appeal this.