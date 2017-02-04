Thinking of heading into town tomorrow?
That's fine, but be braced for a raft of road closures that might slightly impede your progress. Don't worry, the Tube strikes are still off - it's just a 10km Cancer Research UK Winter Run is going ahead tomorrow. And over 15,000 people took part last time, so you should probably plan ahead.
You may want to go and cheer on the hardy souls braving the cold as they pass some of the capital's many landmarks to raise funds for charity, so below is a map of the route and a roundup of all the key affected roads and their closure times - there'll be no vehicle or bicycle access.
Road closures on Sunday 5 February
|Street name (Alphabetical order)
|Closure Time
|Aldermanbury
|08:00 – 13:30
|Aldwych
|08:00 – 13:30
|Angel Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Bartholomew Lane
|08:00 – 13:30
|Cannon Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Chancery Lane
|08:00 – 13:30
|Cheapside
|08:00 – 13:30
|Cockspur Street
|05:00 – 13:45
|Duncannon Street
|05:00-13:45
|Fetter Lane
|08:00 – 13:30
|Fleet Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Gresham Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|High Holborn (westbound)
|08:00 – 13:30
|Holborn (westbound)
|08:00 – 13:30
|Holborn Viaduct (both directions)
|08:00 – 13:30
|Horse Guards Road
|05:00 – 16:30
|King Edward Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|King Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Kingsway
|08:00 – 13:30
|Lothbury
|08:00 – 13:30
|New Change
|08:00 – 13:30
|New Fetter
|08:00 – 13:30
|Newgate
|08:00 – 13:30
|Old Broad Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Old Jewry
|08:00 – 13:30
|Pall Mall
|05:00 – 13:45
|Pall Mall East
|02:30 – 15:30
|Poultry
|08:00 – 13:30
|Princes Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Queen Victoria Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|St Martins-Le-Grand
|08:00 – 13:30
|St Paul's Churchyard
|08:00 – 13:30
|Strand
|05:00 – 13:45
|Strand Underpass
|09:00 – 11:15
|The Mall
|05:00 – 16:30
|Threadneedle Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Throgmorton Street
|08:00 – 13:30
|Waterloo Bridge
|08:00 – 13:30
|Whitehall
|05:00 – 16:30
It's worth noting Cannon Street westbound will also be closed due to ongoing road works, so if you need to access there, go via Blackfriars Bridge.
The route map for Sunday's run:
(Click or tap to open the full-sized version.)
As for the best way to get about otherwise - stick to Tube and rail, though Bank, Embankment and Westminster Tube stations may be busier around the event.
Buses in and around central London will be on diversion or terminate early from around 05:00 to 16:30. More info's available on the Transport for London (TfL) site here.
Want to get to the run?
The nearest Tube stations to the run will be Charing Cross, Westminster, Embankment, Leicester Square, Piccadilly, St James Park and Waterloo.
There'll be staggered starts to reduce pressure on local transport, with batches of 1,900 runners being set off every eight minutes from 09:30 until 10:25 at the north terrace of Trafalgar Square.
The finish will be the southern end of Whitehall near Downing Street.