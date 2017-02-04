Rebecca Smith

Thinking of heading into town tomorrow?

That's fine, but be braced for a raft of road closures that might slightly impede your progress. Don't worry, the Tube strikes are still off - it's just a 10km Cancer Research UK Winter Run is going ahead tomorrow. And over 15,000 people took part last time, so you should probably plan ahead.

You may want to go and cheer on the hardy souls braving the cold as they pass some of the capital's many landmarks to raise funds for charity, so below is a map of the route and a roundup of all the key affected roads and their closure times - there'll be no vehicle or bicycle access.

Road closures on Sunday 5 February

Street name (Alphabetical order) Closure Time Aldermanbury 08:00 – 13:30 Aldwych 08:00 – 13:30 Angel Street 08:00 – 13:30 Bartholomew Lane 08:00 – 13:30 Cannon Street 08:00 – 13:30 Chancery Lane 08:00 – 13:30 Cheapside 08:00 – 13:30 Cockspur Street 05:00 – 13:45 Duncannon Street 05:00-13:45 Fetter Lane 08:00 – 13:30 Fleet Street 08:00 – 13:30 Gresham Street 08:00 – 13:30 High Holborn (westbound) 08:00 – 13:30 Holborn (westbound) 08:00 – 13:30 Holborn Viaduct (both directions) 08:00 – 13:30 Horse Guards Road 05:00 – 16:30 King Edward Street 08:00 – 13:30 King Street 08:00 – 13:30 Kingsway 08:00 – 13:30 Lothbury 08:00 – 13:30 New Change 08:00 – 13:30 New Fetter 08:00 – 13:30 Newgate 08:00 – 13:30 Old Broad Street 08:00 – 13:30 Old Jewry 08:00 – 13:30 Pall Mall 05:00 – 13:45 Pall Mall East 02:30 – 15:30 Poultry 08:00 – 13:30 Princes Street 08:00 – 13:30 Queen Victoria Street 08:00 – 13:30 St Martins-Le-Grand 08:00 – 13:30 St Paul's Churchyard 08:00 – 13:30 Strand 05:00 – 13:45 Strand Underpass 09:00 – 11:15 The Mall 05:00 – 16:30 Threadneedle Street 08:00 – 13:30 Throgmorton Street 08:00 – 13:30 Waterloo Bridge 08:00 – 13:30 Whitehall 05:00 – 16:30

It's worth noting Cannon Street westbound will also be closed due to ongoing road works, so if you need to access there, go via Blackfriars Bridge.

The route map for Sunday's run:

(Click or tap to open the full-sized version.)

As for the best way to get about otherwise - stick to Tube and rail, though Bank, Embankment and Westminster Tube stations may be busier around the event.

Buses in and around central London will be on diversion or terminate early from around 05:00 to 16:30. More info's available on the Transport for London (TfL) site here.

Want to get to the run?

The nearest Tube stations to the run will be Charing Cross, Westminster, Embankment, Leicester Square, Piccadilly, St James Park and Waterloo.

There'll be staggered starts to reduce pressure on local transport, with batches of 1,900 runners being set off every eight minutes from 09:30 until 10:25 at the north terrace of Trafalgar Square.

The finish will be the southern end of Whitehall near Downing Street.