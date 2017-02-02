FTSE 100 7140.75 +0.47%
Four out of five EU bankers who earn over €1m a year are in the UK

Hayley Kirton
Sterling might be the reason why most of the EU's best-paid bankers are in the UK (Source: Getty)

Over 80 per cent of the EU's so-called high-earning bankers are in the UK, according to a study published today.

The paper from the European Banking Authority (EBA) found 4,133, or 80.4 per cent, of those who earned €1m or more in 2015 are in the UK, with the high-earners here receiving on an average of €2.1m.

Although the UK has consistently had the most high-earning bankers for the last three years, the number of bankers pulling in over €1m in the country increased 41.3 per cent from 2,926 in 2014.

By comparison, Germany housed just 279 high earners, 5.4 per cent of the total, and France only 178, or 3.5 per cent of the total.

The EBA also reported a sharp increase in the number of high earners across the EU, with 5,142 falling into the category in 2015, an increase of 33 per cent compared with 3,865 in 2014. The most recent figure is also a jump of 61.8 per cent compared with 2013's 3,178.

Although the EBA reported a sharp increase in banking staff bringing home the bacon, they might not have felt it in their back pocket. A large chunk of the increase was attributed to the number of people being paid in sterling, which meant more people crept over the €1m mark due to exchange rate changes.

