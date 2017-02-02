Rebecca Smith

Deep breath, one and all.

As it stands, another Tube strike (well two actually) is going to give the capital's commuters more to grumble about next week.

The planned walkouts by the RMT union over ticket office closures and job cuts will affect services from 6pm on Sunday 5 February to 11am Wednesday 8 February.

Read more: There's going to be another Tube strike: Here's what you need to know

So Transport for London (TfL) has put together this handy, if slightly ominous, map showing all the stations likely to be closed entirely (the greyed out areas), along with those that might be operating for part of the time (in their normal colours).

(Click or tap for a larger view.)

Put simply, TfL will try to open as many stations as possible, but many zone 1 stations in particular won't open at all or will close at short notice "for safety reasons".

As for when you might get to use those blessed stations still in colour, TfL has stacked up a timeline of when it expects to run some services:

Read more: Every route from Waterloo station to Bank, ranked

And if you're still feeling a bit nonplussed and a lot stressed about the upcoming walkout, here's some more info on the Tube strike itself and what you need to know.

It might still be called off - talks are going on between Tube bosses and the RMT. But it's worth getting clued up on possible alternative routes in for now...