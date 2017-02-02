Rebecca Smith

It's only just announced a flurry of new Manchester and Stansted routes.

But British Airways hasn't stopped there: it's now ramping up attention on London City Airport, saying it'll be offering nearly two million seats from the Royal Docks-based airport.

It has launched a new three times a week service to Greek island Skiathos, making it the third Greek island route from London City (as well as Mykonos and Santorini). That's the first time BA has flown to Skiathos.

The route will start on 26 June and operate during the peak summer weeks until September, with basic each way fares from £79.

Flights from Mykonos will also increase from four to five flights a week. So, in total, 29 destinations will be services by BA from London City Airport this summer.

However, BA also announced it was pulling flights from London City to Angers in France because of air traffic control restrictions and its Hamburg flights due to "commercial reasons".

Luke Hayhoe, BA's general manager customer and commercial, London City, said:

This is the busiest year yet for British Airways with 1.9m seats on sale from London City Airport. We are delighted to include Skiathos in our summer sunshine routes as well as increasing the number of flights to Mykonos. With a good mix of leisure and business destinations we are providing an excellent choice of network and schedule direct from the Docklands for our customers.

Also today, Ryanair announced a new London Stansted route to Lorient – a three times weekly service starting in July – one of 140 London Stansted routes for its summer 2017 schedule.

Earlier this week, BA announced the launch of seven new routes from Manchester Airport and three new destinations from Stansted.

From May, the airline will start summer-only direct flights from Manchester to Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza, Palma, Mykonos, Nice and a weekly service to London City Airport.

This summer's British Airways flights from London City Airport: