Rebecca Smith

Efforts to avoid a repeat of this month's hugely disruptive Tube strike will come at a hefty cost, GLA Conservatives have warned.

London Underground (LU) bosses have been in fresh talks with the RMT union to try and avoid more walkouts starting at the end of this week.

As part of its proposals made to both the RMT and the TSSA, LU said it will add 325 additional new roles this year, in a long-running dispute over job cuts and the closure of ticket offices. A strike by the unions earlier this month shut down the majority of Zone 1 stations.

But Conservatives say that offer to the unions will cost £17m a year. Following the closure of ticket offices, Transport for London (TfL) had planned to remove 950 station positions at savings of £50m a year.

Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives have criticised the mayor for giving into union demands and scaling back plans to reduce "unnecessary station staff".

Keith Prince, Conservative London Assembly member and deputy chair of the Transport Committee, said: "The mayor has made big claims that he will cut waste at TfL, but today he has hired 325 staff members proven to be unnecessary. Having already broken his 'zero strikes' pledge Sadiq Khan is buckling under the pressure of his union paymasters."

He added that this move was "just another example of his weak decision-making".

In December, an independent review by TravelWatch, commissioned by Sadiq Khan, found that ticket offices shouldn't be reopened though they had been closed prematurely.

Earlier this month, the mayor blamed strike troubles on a "toxic hangover" left from Boris Johnson's mayoralty.

He had come under fire from London Assembly Conservative members for breaking his "zero days of strikes" made on his campaign trail.

"What is important is I'm not just sitting on the side-lines like the previous mayor, or smirking from the sidelines like some Assembly members," Khan said at his first Mayor's Question Time of the year.

"I'm working tirelessly to deal with his failed legacy, I've delivered on my promise to review ticket office closures and TfL is acting on the clear recommendations of the London TravelWatch report. I've also sought to improve relationships with the trade unions."

City Hall has been approached for comment.