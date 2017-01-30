William Turvill

The accounts of Russian state broadcaster RT have been unfrozen by NatWest, the media company has said.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, revealed a letter from NatWest announcing the freeze in October, with the broadcaster’s editor-in-chief condemning the move as an attack on freedom of speech.

RT said NatWest announced plans to close the UK accounts of the company in October. But the bank has now informed the broadcaster of the changed position.

A letter reported by RT said:

Thank you for your patience whilst this matter was reviewed. I can confirm that a decision has now been made to retain all of the accounts you hold with the bank. Whilst I believe the bank followed its process correctly, I am happy we have been able to agree a way forward after further discussions with you.

A spokesperson for NatWest, which is part of RBS, said today:

We can confirm we have reached a resolution with our customer. When issues arise we will always try to work with our customers to seek the best possible outcome and are pleased we have been able to do so in this case.

Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said today: “Common sense has finally prevailed. Thank you all for your support.”