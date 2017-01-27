Free magazine Sport folds after 10 years following News Corp takeover

William Turvill

Free magazine Sport is folding after more than 10 years.

Next week’s issue, number 484, will be its last, the title announced on its Twitter page this afternoon.

The closure comes shortly after Rupert Murdoch’s New UK, which publishes the Sun and Times, bought Sport’s owner, Wireless Group.

The news marks another blow for lads who enjoy reading free sports magazines after Dennis Publishing stopped print Coach last month, putting 15 jobs at risk, according to Press Gazette.

“From the very first issue in September 2006, the team here – both editorial and commercial – have been proud to produce a magazine we always wanted to celebrate all that is special about sport,” Sport said in a statement today.

“We love it, and the aim was simply to share that passion with our readers.

Across more than 10 years and more than 480 issues, we hope we have done that. It has been a privilege and a joy from the first issue to the last, and we would like to thank everyone who has contributed in any way – from Thierry Henry, who graced our first cover all those years ago, to the many hardy distributors who have braved more than a few cold, wet and windy Friday mornings to deliver our labours of love into people’s hands.

“Most of all, we would like to thank our readers. We couldn’t have done it without you, and for that we owe you a whole lot.”