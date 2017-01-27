Rebecca Smith

The Crossrail rail project has released a batch of new images to give us a bird's eye view of how the new Elizabeth Line stations are shaping up.

There are 10 new stations being built across the capital and in the tunnels, over three quarters of the permanent track has been laid.

Simon Wright, Crossrail programme director, said: “These images highlight the extent of Crossrail’s progress. The new Elizabeth Line stations are now taking shape with their ticket halls that will serve hundreds of thousands of passengers every single day. Below ground, as the fit-out of the stations continues, it’s now possible to get a real sense of how they will look and feel when they open at the end of the 2018.”

Read more: Wet leaves alert? Fear not, the Elizabeth line is ready for any weather

The route will pass through 40 stations from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through new twin-bore 21km tunnels to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east. The TfL-run railway will be named the Elizabeth Line when services start through central London in December next year.

And although the Line won't be fully functioning until the end of 2019, property prices are already shooting up along its route.

Read more: Here's how much Crossrail's Elizabeth Line rebrand actually cost TfL

Average house prices near the stations along the route have up gone up by 22 per cent over the last two years, according to research by Lloyds Bank.

Mark Wild, managing director of London Underground, said: “It’s a testament to Crossrail Limited who have worked hard to construct the track, stations and ticket halls that our customers will be travelling through from December next year.”

The Elizabeth Line in action... nearly

(Source: All pictures from the Crossrail project)