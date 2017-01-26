FTSE 100 7154.04 -0.15%
views
Thursday 26 January 2017 6:26pm

Us/Them review: two-person show about the Beslan hostage atrocity is a minor revelation

Us/Them
4.0

This two-person show explores the incomprehensible horror of terrorism in the eyes of a child. A pair of unnamed teenagers begin by recounting a normal day at school, bragging about how their town, Beslan, is superior to nearby Chechnya, where the women all have moustaches.

Their tale darkens as the infamous hostage situation unfolds, with the young actors tying an intricate cat’s cradle around the stage to represent the bombs that dangled from the gymnasium. Their story teeters between trivial and traumatising details, often supplemented by dance and acrobatics. Ostensibly aimed at children, adults are likely to find more to appreciate here.

Related articles

Rebecca Hall shines in a film that peers behind the gruesome headlines
James Luxford
James Luxford | Contributor

Natalie Portman's performance in this film will blow you away
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff

Promises, Promises at Southwark Playhouse should have stayed in the 60s
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell | Contributor