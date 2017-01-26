Meet the 33 tech startups set for stardom

Lynsey Barber

More than 30 companies have been identified as the most promising tech startups in the country and will be mentored by top entrepreneurs to help create the next wave of top British tech stars.

Challenger bank Monzo, online shopping site Trouva and digital mortgage adviser Trussle are among the startups who will be mentored by Lastminute.com entrepreneurs Lady Martha Lane Fox and Brent Hoberman, Candy Crush co-founder Riccardo Zacconi and Just Eat chief executive David Buttress.

They will join Tech City UK's Upscale programme along with another property technology (proptech) company, GoodLord, Cambridge-based artificial intelligence firm Cambridge Intelligence and MoneyFarm, a fintech firm specialising in wealth management.

The startups, seven of which are from outside of London, will be coached in becoming so-called scale-ups on the six month scheme, of the calibre of some of the UK's most successful tech firms such as Swiftkey, Unruly and OneFineStay, which are graduates of Tech City's Future Fifty programme.

“One of the objectives of Tech City UK is to accelerate the growth of the country’s digital and tech sector," said the group's chief executive Gerard Grech.

"The companies that join our Upscale programme have already overcome significant hurdles and have the makings of brilliant businesses. It’s also great to see so many regions and sectors represented in the cohort, demonstrating the great diversity this country has when it comes to digital technology, as highlighted by the Prime Minister in her recent industrial strategy announcement."

The startups come from across sectors - from software and fintech, to health tech and the Internet of Things, while four firms have female founders - "particularly great" said Grech, "but the industry needs to work harder to make sure that women are getting to senior roles in the sector".

The 33 early-stage businesses have raised on average $4.1m and bring in revenues of just over $1m per year and are four-years-old.