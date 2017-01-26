FTSE 100 7164.43 +0.20%
Thursday 26 January 2017 7:00am

Meet the 33 tech startups set for stardom

Lynsey Barber
Early-stage startups with star potential have been chosen for Tech City's Upscale scheme (Source: Getty)

More than 30 companies have been identified as the most promising tech startups in the country and will be mentored by top entrepreneurs to help create the next wave of top British tech stars.

Challenger bank Monzo, online shopping site Trouva and digital mortgage adviser Trussle are among the startups who will be mentored by Lastminute.com entrepreneurs Lady Martha Lane Fox and Brent Hoberman, Candy Crush co-founder Riccardo Zacconi and Just Eat chief executive David Buttress.

They will join Tech City UK's Upscale programme along with another property technology (proptech) company, GoodLord, Cambridge-based artificial intelligence firm Cambridge Intelligence and MoneyFarm, a fintech firm specialising in wealth management.

Read more: The spy who accelerated me: Meet the 7 startups fighting cybercrime with GCHQ

The startups, seven of which are from outside of London, will be coached in becoming so-called scale-ups on the six month scheme, of the calibre of some of the UK's most successful tech firms such as Swiftkey, Unruly and OneFineStay, which are graduates of Tech City's Future Fifty programme.

“One of the objectives of Tech City UK is to accelerate the growth of the country’s digital and tech sector," said the group's chief executive Gerard Grech.

"The companies that join our Upscale programme have already overcome significant hurdles and have the makings of brilliant businesses. It’s also great to see so many regions and sectors represented in the cohort, demonstrating the great diversity this country has when it comes to digital technology, as highlighted by the Prime Minister in her recent industrial strategy announcement."

Read more: Five beauty tech startups joining L'Oreal and Founders Factory's incubator

The startups come from across sectors - from software and fintech, to health tech and the Internet of Things, while four firms have female founders - "particularly great" said Grech, "but the industry needs to work harder to make sure that women are getting to senior roles in the sector".

The 33 early-stage businesses have raised on average $4.1m and bring in revenues of just over $1m per year and are four-years-old.

Startup What is it? Sector
Blaze Urban mobility brand providing technology for bike sharing schemes and consumer cyclists globally Hardware and devices
Boiler Room Online music broadcaster of live events. Six years old, it has now hosted shows in 100 cities worldwide Digital entertainment
Bulb

An online renewable gas and electricity supplier, competing with the likes of British Gas and NPower

 IoT/connected devices
Cambridge Intelligence An artificial intelligence company that helps companies see patterns and insights in their data Data and analytics
Chargifi Supplies networked, wireless power to public venues like coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, sporting arenas, offices and transport hubs

App and software development
CharlieHR A free HR platform for small companies SaaS
Cronofy A cloud computing company that allows people to check the availability of people in real time Enterprise software and cloud computing
Curve Allows you to combine all your credit cards into one Curve card and link with an app to monitor your spending App and software development
DueCourse Online invoice factoring business Fintech
Echo An app that takes the pain out of repeat prescription Health tech and biology
Elvie A company that focuses on women’s wellness with wearable tech IoT/connected devices
EveryLIFE Technologies Provides a mobile platform for managing social care in real time, working with the NHS and social care providers Enterprise software and cloud computing
Firefly Learning Online tool for teachers, parents and schools to monitor pupils’ progress at school Edtech
GeoSpock Database technology that enables extreme-scale, real-time geo-spatial and multi-dimensional big data applications Enterprise software and cloud computing
GoodLord End to end digital platform allowing letting agents, tenants and landlords to complete a rental transaction App and software development
Grabyo Edit, publish and share video across mobile devices Enterprise software and cloud computing
Live Better With Community and marketplace for products for people living with cancer Health tech and biology
LivingLens Allows companies to search hours of market research video by key word Data and analytics
Mastered Online courses for fashion professionals Edtech
Mixcloud Audio streaming service that allows users to listen to radio from all over the world Digital entertainment
Moneyfarm Online wealth manager whose investors include Allianz, one of the world’s largest insurers Fintech
Monzo One of a new breed of challenger banks. The mobile banking app receives its banking licence this year Fintech
Paddle Provides e-commerce and digital infrastructure for software businesses e-commerce and marketplace
pi-top Provides DIY laptop and desktop products for STEM education Edtech
Pockit Banking startup aimed at those excluded from mainstream banking Fintech
Poq App commerce solution for major retailers SaaS
Signal Media Artificial Intelligence-powered new monitoring Data and analytics
StoryStream Live storytelling for brands: content curation and publishing Digital advertising and marketing
Streetbees Market research insights from around the world, collected through artificial intelligence and geo-location Data and analytics
Trouva Curated online shopping from 150 independent boutiques E-commerce and marketplace
Trussle The online mortgage adviser, built upon a database of thousands of mortgage products Fintech
Urban Massage Booking massage online E-commerce and marketplace
Wolf & Badger Global online marketplace for independent brands E-commerce and marketplace
