Seven of the best Burns Night suppers: Don’t miss out on the most Scottish night of the year, with haggis and whisky aplenty at these top restaurants.

1 Lombard Street

You can celebrate the life and times of Rabbie Burns right in the heart of the city with an extra special night at 1 Lombard Street. There will be Scottish dancers, a piper, menus including “MacDrunken prawns”, haggis (veggie and regular) and chranachan. Anyone wearing tartan – be it a kilt or trews – will get a free cocktail.

1 Lombard St, EC3V 9AA, www.1lombardstreet.com

James Cochran Restaurant

This new opening by the Scottish chef has received rave reviews. Tonight he’s offering a full menu inspired by Burns, with a whisky cocktail on arrival, orkney scallops and, of course, haggis. Finish up with a deep-fried Mars Bar and a nightcap – perfect.

19 Bevis Marks, EC3A 7JB, £60/head, www.jcochran.restaurant

St. Luke’s Kitchen

This restaurant housed in the Library private members’ club will welcome Paul Wedgwood to rustle up a Scottish feast for its guests. He promises to “eschew traditional dishes and take the humble haggis up a few notches” – this will include Venison with whisky-spiked haggis, creamed leeks, pesto and beetroot.

112 St. Martin's Lane, WC2N 4BD, www.lib-rary.com/restaurant

The Well

Clerkenwell’s favourite gastropub is hosting a “Burns Night Poetry Slam”, where poets Jan Noble and Tim Wells will face off in Burns inspired lyrical combat. There will be an “intimate” whisky-tasting masterclass and some very Scottish canapes including Hebridean lamb sweetbreads, Scottish quail egg and haggis croquettes. Tickets are £15, and include a whisky cocktail.

180 St. John Street, EC1V 4JY, www.downthewell.co.uk

Mac & Wild

One night isn’t enough for these champions of all things north of the border: Mac & Wild is hosting a week-long celebration of the tax collector-turned-poet. They will host haggis-making masterclasses for those who don’t mind getting up to their elbows in sheep guts, beer and whisky pairings, live music and a special Burns menu with the traditional Address to a Haggis.

65 Great Titchfield St, W1W 7PS, www.macandwild.com

Plum + Spilt Milk

This restaurant takes its name from the distinctive livery worn by staff in the dining cars of the Flying Scotsman, and therefore qualifies as a bona fide Burns night destination. Chef director Mark Sargeant will create a four-course menu including Arbroath Smokie with leek and whisky soup, as well as a special “Old Scotsman” cocktail.

King’s Cross St Pancras Station, NC1 4TB, www.plumandspiltmilk.com

Pollen Street Social

Jason Atherton is about as Scottish as Margaret Thatcher, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting in on the Burns night action, with a special menu featuring Gairloch langoustine, Eyemouth crab salad, and haggis, neeps and tatties. If you’re hungry, go for the eight-course tasting menu, which promises to be a whirlwind foodie tour of the Highlands and Islands.

8-10 Pollen St, W1S 1NQ, www.pollenstreetsocial.com