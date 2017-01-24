HSBC to close 62 branches this year

Emma Haslett, Shruti Tripathi Chopra

HSBC is planning to close 62 branches across the UK this year leading to 180 job losses, the Press Association has reported.

The move marks the end of "HSBC's branch restructuring programme", Antonio Simoes, chief executive of the banking giant said.

“We now feel we have the right branch network that complements the other ways in which customers now choose to interact with us. We will continue to invest for the benefit of our customers as we build HSBC UK, a better bank for our people and customers.”

Earlier this month, HSBC chairman Douglas Flint told MPs the bank was considering moving 1,000 investment banking jobs to Paris before the end of the Article 50 process - this is so that HSBC doesn't suffer due to the current Brexit deal being negotiated.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, added:

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people. We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers' needs.



“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement. We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us. We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”

