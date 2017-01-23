FTSE 100 7151.18 -0.66%
Monday 23 January 2017 5:54pm

Nicola Adams turns pro and targets world title as boxing pro Frank Warren forced to eat humble pie

Ross McLean
Adams won her second successive Olympic gold in Rio last year (Source: Getty)

Two-time Olympic gold-medallist Nicola Adams has set her sights on becoming a world champion after turning professional and signing a long-term deal with promoter Frank Warren.

Following in the footsteps of former Irish amateur Katie Taylor, flyweight Adams, 34, is set to make her professional bow on 8 April in Manchester, while a home fight in Leeds is planned for 13 May. Her opponents are yet to be announced.

“I want to take women’s boxing to the next level, become a world champion and do great things,” said Adams. “My hero was Muhammad Ali. I said after watching him I wanted to box at the Olympics and turn pro.”

Despite her new status, Adams, who claimed her second successive Olympic crown in Rio in August, has not ruled out a return to the ring for the Tokyo Games in 2020.

“I can still go back and do Tokyo as well, I wouldn’t like to rule anything out. Never say never,” added Adams.

Warren, meanwhile, has been forced into a U-turn after previously being disparaging about women’s boxing. He said: “My head’s been turned. I had to eat humble pie, and thought ‘are you a dinosaur?’. She could probably win a world title now.”