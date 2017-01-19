Ben Cleminson

Former England boss Sam Allardyce will be looking for his first league win as Crystal Palace manager when they host Everton on Saturday.

The 62-year-old has failed to have the desired effect Eagles fans would have hoped for since taking over.

Palace have fallen to 17th place following three straight league defeats, with only goal difference keeping them out the relegation zone.

The determined nature that usually defines a Big Sam side is missing, and supporters will be deeply concerned with the team’s second-half capitulation at the Olympic Stadium last weekend, as they conceded three goals when losing 3-0 to West Ham.

However, it’s not doom and gloom.

Belgium striker Christian Benteke was back in amongst the goals in mid-week, as Palace progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in a replay against Bolton.

Jeffrey Schlupp could also make his first league start since signing from Leicester City, as Allardyce looks to bolster a defence that has already conceded 40 goals this term.

That said, it may take more than a new signing to stop a high-flying Everton side.

The Toffees have won three of their last four league games, and arguably produced the performance of the season when they dismantled Manchester City 4-0 on Sunday.

With teenagers Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman on the scoresheet, manager Ronald Koeman’s stance of blooding young players was rewarded, and any doubts surrounding his summer appointment evaporated in those 90 minutes.

Romelu Lukaku continues to find the back of the net, and supporters will be buoyed by Ross Barkley’s return to form.

The two sides couldn’t be in more contrasting patches, and I’ll be backing an Everton away win at 13/10 with Paddy Power.

Palace have only kept one home clean sheet all term, and with the Toffees in fine fettle, I see plenty of goals in this one.

Buy total goals at 2.65 with Sporting Index.

