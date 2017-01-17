City Moves for 17 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Eversheds

Frank Thompson has joined Eversheds' London insurance team. Frank has over 15 years of legal experience focusing on insurance coverage disputes and non-contentious coverage advice and has been ranked as a leading individual by Chambers and Partners for several years. Frank joins the firm as a lateral hire from K&L Gates where he earned recognition for his international work such as Bermuda Form arbitrations and use of insurance products to facilitate cross-border and other transactions. Prior to this, Frank was at Herbert Smith Freehills where he acted on a variety of significant coverage matters, for both policyholders and insurers. These included insurance advice to several leading UK retail banks and acting on insurance issues arising out of the administration of the Nortel group of companies. He has also represented insurance brokers, solicitors and accountants/auditors in professional negligence matters.

JLL

JLL has appointed James Gregory to the role of UK CFO following the promotion of Richard Howling to UK chief operating officer. James is a chartered accountant whose formal professional training was at PwC, including significant experience in both audit and advisory, and from where he has built a successful career in divisional CFO roles. He joins the firm from Xchanging, which was recently acquired by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC.) While at Xchanging, James worked in Frankfurt and Milan for two years within a substantial financial services business, primarily formed as joint ventures with two global investment institutions. He then joined the London based global insurance services business, partnering with Lloyd's of London, working closely with the sales team and helping the progression of services through enhanced technology. James recently managed the financial integration of that business into CSC.

Legal & General Investment Management

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has expanded its team servicing wealth management clients with the appointment of Matthew Kemp as senior investment sales manager for London. Matthew will support and build LGIM’s relationships with London-based wealth managers, stockbrokers and fund-of-fund clients.Matthew will report to Stephen Gray, who joined LGIM in the newly created role of head of wealth management in July 2016. The team of four covers wealth management clients in London and the Channel Islands. With over 17 years of experience in asset management, Matthew joins LGIM from Ashburton Investments where he was head of UK wholesale distribution. He was previously a partner at Smith & Williamson for six years, and prior to that, an investment director at Standard Life Investments where he was responsible for building relationships with banks and global distributors. While at Standard Life Investments, and in an earlier role at AXA Investment Managers, Matthew gained experience in the promotion of funds to key discretionary managers within London and the South East.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.