Jasper Jolly

The FTSE 100 was closing in on its longest winning run since the index started 33 years ago, as the continued weakness in the pound pushed the index over 7,300 for the first time.

London’s blue chip index has increased for 11 days in a row, with a 12th marking an all-time record of consecutive highs since it was founded on 3 January 1984 at a base level of 1,000 points.

In recent weeks relatively strong data has contributed to investor perceptions of a relatively healthy UK economy. However, the historically weak pound has driven much of the index’s rise, with a large proportion of earnings on the FTSE 100 worth more when reported in pounds.

Read more: Carney reaffirms Brexit not the biggest risk to UK's financial stability

The pound fell to lows of $1.2039 against the dollar on Wednesday as official figures showed the UK’s trade deficit widened during November.

Wednesday’s gains were helped further by continued strength from the UK retail sector. Sainsbury’s shares jumped by over five per cent in morning trading before paring slightly. It reported a like-for-like sales increase of 0.1 per cent – with analysts previously expecting a fall.

Mining stocks also contributed, with Anglo American and Rio Tinto both rising on the back of a rally for commodities over the past month.

Read more: Supermarkets are leading the FTSE 100

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney may also have added some momentum, as he said Brexit was not the main threat to the UK economy.

Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex, said: “With Mark Carney stating – after a bit of coercion from the Treasury Select Committee – that Brexit is no longer the signal most significant domestic risk to the UK’s financial stability the FTSE received the final push it needed to cross 7300 this Wednesday.”