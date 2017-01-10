City Moves for 10 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Saffery Champness

Top 20 accountancy firm Saffery Champness has elected James Sykes to a four-year term as the firm’s new chairman. James takes over from incumbent chairman David Macey, who has served in the role since 2013.James is a specialist in advising private clients, including families with landed estates and growing commercial enterprises. He trained with Saffery Champness, having joined as a graduate in 1987, and became a partner in 1997. James has previously sat on the firm’s management board, headed its private wealth practice group, and been deputy chairman. Based in the firm’s London office, James will continue to advise clients across the UK alongside his duties as chairman. This will include continuing to serve on the partnership committee as well as overseeing the management of the firm in close collaboration with managing partner Rob Elliott and executive partner Ben Bennett.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has engaged Liam FitzGerald, former chief executive officer of UDG Healthcare, as an operating adviser to CD&R funds. Liam will work out of CD&R’s London office. As CEO of UDG Healthcare from 2000 until 2016, Liam expanded the business from a mainly Irish-based distribution services business into a multi-faceted and multi-national healthcare services group, operating across 20 countries. During that period, the company’s market capitalisation increased by more than 500 per cent and earnings grew at a compound annual rate of more than 20 per cent. Liam is credited with leading and seamlessly integrating more than 30 acquisitions into the parent company. UDG Healthcare is a FTSE 250-listed company with a market capitalisation of €1.7bn (£1.48bn) and approximately 8,000 employees.

Winckworth Sherwood

Law firm Winckworth Sherwood has strengthened its social housing finance team with the appointment of a new partner, Ruby Giblin. Ruby joined the firm on 9 January 2017 from Clifford Chance, where she is a senior associate in its Real Estate Finance team. She has a strong and respected track record of over 25 years in acting for lenders and facilitators to social housing providers and their related entities. She brings to the firm a deep understanding of the social housing lending market and a wealth of specialist experience.

WisdomTree

WisdomTree, the exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product sponsor, has appointed Altaf Cassam in a newly-created head of compliance role at WisdomTree in Europe. Altaf joins WisdomTree from Aberdeen Asset Management and brings almost 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

