Caitlin Morrison

Clapham Junction station has been evacuated this morning due to overcrowding related to today's Tube strike.

Southern Rail and SouthWest Trains services are not calling at the station,

⚠ #ClaphamJunction station has been evacuated due to overcrowding. Services are currently not calling — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) January 9, 2017

#ClaphamJunction There are currently NO trains stopping at Clapham Junction. Station evacuated due to severe overcrowding — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 9, 2017

Commuters tweeted pictures of the crowds at the south London station this morning.

I can see why the evacuation happened, the queue for platform 1 was insane #tubestrike #ClaphamJunction pic.twitter.com/XnZsZNMr7j — Becca (@Becca_Cawthorne) January 9, 2017

Choppers overhead and an exit I never even knew existed in 18 years of commuting through #ClaphamJunction . #TubeStrike #PostApocalypse pic.twitter.com/z8i5WMfe1I — Shak Siyya (@ShakSiyya) January 9, 2017

Tube workers are staging a 24 hour walkout, which started yesterday evening, in protest over safety standards on London Underground.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said this morning that he wants to reduce the number of strike days to zero.

"The reality is today's strikes have caused misery to millions of Londoners," he said on Sky News. Khan added that he views the industrial action as unnecessary and called on the unions to re-enter talks.