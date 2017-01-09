FTSE 100 7223.26 +0.18%
views
Monday 9 January 2017 9:25am

London Tube strike January 2017: Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Is Warren Buffett’s U-turn on airlines a nod to his value investing past?
The number 10 train platform stands empt
Clapham Junction has been evacuated due to overcrowding (Source: Getty)

Clapham Junction station has been evacuated this morning due to overcrowding related to today's Tube strike.

Southern Rail and SouthWest Trains services are not calling at the station,

Commuters tweeted pictures of the crowds at the south London station this morning.

Tube workers are staging a 24 hour walkout, which started yesterday evening, in protest over safety standards on London Underground.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said this morning that he wants to reduce the number of strike days to zero.

"The reality is today's strikes have caused misery to millions of Londoners," he said on Sky News. Khan added that he views the industrial action as unnecessary and called on the unions to re-enter talks.

Tags

Related articles

Great Northern services aren't running between Finsbury Park and Moorgate
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Tube strike causes chaos for commuters and kicks off week of travel misery
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Two essential maps for walking around London during the Tube strike
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff