Friday 6 January 2017 5:06pm

Fabric reopens tonight with a mystery lineup and tougher security measures

Courtney Goldsmith

Fabric is back from tonight (Source: Getty)

After four months of barred doors, Fabric nightclub is set to reopen tonight with stricter anti-drugs and security rules.

After several drug-related deaths, the iconic London club was shut down by Islington Council in September. However, in November, after fervent campaigning, the nightclub was reopened under new measures.

Those measures include banning clubbers under 19 years old on most weekend nights, a lifetime ban for anyone caught with drugs, a new ID scanning system on entry and additional CCTV and covert surveillance.

Additional Metropolitan police officers will be providing security at the club reopening tonight from 11pm, according to reports.

Co-founder Cameron Leslie told BBC Newsbeat, "I don't think there's any kind of pleasure or relief that we've reached this point."

"We're obviously delighted we're going to be re-opening but I don't think we're going to be looking over this particular chapter with any kind of fond memories," he told BBC.

A statement on Fabric's website earlier this week urged customers not to bring any illegal drugs to the venue.

A newly appointed welfare officer was also said to be available at the club at all times to help any customers feeling unwell by giving on-site medical assistance.

The line-up for tonight has not been publicly announced, but tickets are sold out.

