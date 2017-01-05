FTSE 100 7202.82 +0.18%
72 views
Thursday 5 January 2017 2:12pm

Bitcoin just took a major dive after nearing all-time high

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Titanic struggle between mobile data allowance and user demand is settled
FRANCE-NATURE-SEA-ANIMALS-FEATURE
The price of bitcoin has crashed as much as 20 per cent (Source: Getty)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...

Anyone thinking of dipping their toe in the water of investing in bitcoin might want to have a rethink.

A steady rally towards all-time highs for the cryptocurrency in recent weeks has veered totally off course, crashing as much as 20 per cent on Thursday afternoon.

It fell as low as $887.47 according to Coindesk's bitcoin price index (BPI), its lowest since 25 December and just days after shooting past the $1,000 mark for the first time in three years.

It had been within touching distance of its all-time high achieved in 2013.

Bitcoin pared losses and is at $945.41 at the time of publication.

Tags

Related articles

Bitcoin's started 2017 with a bang
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Ex-Barclays boss Antony Jenkins is joining the board of a bitcoin startup
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Meet the entrepreneur who built the world's biggest bitcoin wallet in York
Harriet Green
Harriet Green | Staff