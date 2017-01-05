Bitcoin just took a major dive after nearing all-time high

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...
Anyone thinking of dipping their toe in the water of investing in bitcoin might want to have a rethink.
A steady rally towards all-time highs for the cryptocurrency in recent weeks has veered totally off course, crashing as much as 20 per cent on Thursday afternoon.
It fell as low as $887.47 according to Coindesk's bitcoin price index (BPI), its lowest since 25 December and just days after shooting past the $1,000 mark for the first time in three years.
It had been within touching distance of its all-time high achieved in 2013.
Bitcoin pared losses and is at $945.41 at the time of publication.