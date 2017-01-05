FTSE 100 7184.98 -0.07%
Thursday 5 January 2017 10:05am

West Ham transfer target reveals he has been in contact with clubs in England about move

Joe Hall
Clement Grenier Lyon West Ham transfer rumour
Grenier is open to a move away from Lyon (Source: Getty)

Rumoured West Ham transfer target Clement Grenier has admitted he is in contact with clubs in England, but the Hammers will face competition from German and Italian clubs in any pursuit of the Lyon playmaker.

France international Grenier has fallen out of favour with Lyon boss Bruno Genesio and has been linked with a move to the London Stadium in the French press.

With West Ham on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, the 25-year-old has been touted as a potential loan signing in the January window.

Frustrated at his lack of game time, Grenier - who was called up to France's 2014 World Cup squad before injury forced him to withdraw - is open to a move.

Read more: West Ham transfer boost as club signs up forex and payments provider TransferMate

"We have a few opportunities, some a but more advanced than others," he told RMC.

"I have a few approaches from French clubs. A little bit in Germany, Italy and two in England. But nothing is done yet. We move a little faster with one club than others."

West Ham have had bids for Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe and Brentford top scorer Scott Hogan rejected.

Attacking players signed by the club in the summer, such as Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore have struggled to make an impact in East London since their move.

