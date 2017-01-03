Hayley Kirton

Law Society chief executive Catherine Dixon has resigned today, citing concerns over the speed of governance reform at the solicitors' professional body.

Dixon has been in her role for two years and the Society will announce plans for recruiting a new chief exec in due course.

Noting he was "extremely grateful" for Dixon's "tireless and effective work", Law Society president Robert Bourns said:

I note Catherine's comments on the pace of the governance review. It is important that we press on with changes in order to take the organisation and the profession forward. I aim to use the rest of my presidency to help drive the next stage of the review and propose further changes.

The Society undertook a review into its governance early last year.

The legal profession has faced significant pressure to polish up the way it is regulated in recent months, as calls for the sector to be reviewed following the introduction of the 2007 Legal Services Act grow louder.

Towards the end of last June, Dixon appeared in front of a Justice Select Committee to face questions on how the sector is regulated. She urged the government not to be too hasty with any reform, in light of the country's recent decision to leave the EU.

Last month, Dixon was appointed to London mayor Sadiq Khan's Brexit Expert Advisory panel.