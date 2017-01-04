City Moves for 4 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Tp bennett

Tp bennett has appointed Stephen Masterson as director for business development and marketing. Stephen will support the practice in consolidating its position across the sectors and in exploring new opportunities in the UK and internationally. Stephen joins from Perkins+Will, where he led the London office’s marketing and business development for over eight years. Within his role at Tp bennett, he will continue to develop his expertise in building strategic client relationships working closely with the 10 principal directors and wider team of directors providing a cross-practice service, exploring new markets, and further supporting existing relationships. Bringing a knowledge of large, international organisations to Tp bennett, Stephen will implement a distinctive, new approach that embraces tp bennett’s unique character and drives this and the company’s sector expertise across the UK and overseas.

PwC

PwC has further strengthened its legal capabilities within the financial services sector with the appointment of Keily Blair as a director in the regulatory and commercial disputes team. Keily joins from Morrison & Foerster where she was a senior associate in the litigation group, prior to which she was an associate at Allen & Overy. Keily’s practice focuses on the contentious aspects of regulatory compliance and enforcement issues. She advises board level individuals, international corporations and global financial services businesses in connection with domestic and international investigations and compliance with market conduct and anti-corruption legislation. Keily has joined a team of 13 led by partner Agnes Quashie. Together with Agnes, she is charged with spearheading the development of the regulatory and commercial disputes practice across all its areas of specialism and directing the expansion of the financial services practice.

McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone, the UK retirement housebuilder, has appointed Rowan Baker as the group's chief financial officer taking over the role from Nick Maddock, whose resignation was announced in October. Nick will also be leaving the business, and stepping down from the board this week. Rowan is currently the group financial controller of McCarthy & Stone and has worked for the group since January 2012. Rowan is a chartered accountant and a chartered tax adviser. Before joining McCarthy & Stone, Rowan held various roles in industry and private practice, most notably at Barclays and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

