Francesca Washtell

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have agreed to multi-billion dollar settlements with the US department of justice over their sale and pooling of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank announced it had reached a $7.2bn (£5.8bn) agreement in principle with the US regulator early this morning.

Credit Suisse has reached a similar deal with the justice department, agreeing to pay $5.28bn to resolve the probe.

The department of justice sued Barclays and two former executives last night over similar claims.

Deutsche Bank will pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1bn and provide $4.1bn in consumer relief, such as loan forgiveness, as part of its payment.

The German lender cautioned that there is "no assurance" the two sides will agree on the final documents.

Settling the mortgage-securities case would mean Deutsche Bank has shaken off one legal headache – however, three major probes remain.

Deutsche faces investigations into the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates, suspicious equities trades in Russia, as well as alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran and other countries.