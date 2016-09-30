Joe Hall

Arsenal said "significant investment" in the club's playing squad lay behind a drop in slim profit-before-tax of £2.9m last season, a £15.3m drop on a year and the lowest bottom line for over 10 years.

Turnover rose to £353.6m from £344.5m a year ago, thanks to a runners-up finish in the Premier League and the start of a new Champions League broadcasting cycle boosting TV income by just over £15m to £140.6m.

Chairman Sir Chips Keswick said the club had made "further significant investment into what was already a very competitive squad" in a bid to remain competitive against their increasingly wealthy Premier League rivals enjoying the fruits of the competition's booming broadcast money.

Yet the club's playing squad investment led to a £3.1m increase in the club's wage bill to £195.4m and increased its player amortisation costs — the outstanding transfer payments it owes other clubs — from £54.4m to £59.3m.

Combined with a reduction of income from player sales and the club's property development, the club's bottom line came in at its lowest level of the Emirates Stadium era.

"We now have the strongest squad we have had for many seasons", said chief executive Ivan Gazidis. "This has taken time and effort to construct and considerable investment.

"In the five seasons since Stan Kroenke became our majority shareholder we have invested some £350m in transfer fees.

"This is coupled with an increase in our wage bill from £124m to £195m in the same period."