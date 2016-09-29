Betting: Stars can shine to finally earn USA their Ryder Cup stripes

Ben Cleminson

Europe have dominated the Ryder Cup over the past three decades.

Since 1985 the boys in blue have won 11 tournaments, compared with just four for America.

They’ve landed six of the last seven and last time out saw a comfortable 16½-11½ point win at Gleneagles under captain Paul McGinley.

Darren Clarke is at the helm in 2016 where the Europeans have to travel to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

Rory McIlroy goes into the event with a spring in his step following two wins in his last three outings. Clarke will be relying heavily on his fellow Northern Irishman.

Although Europe have some hugely talented players in their squad, there is no doubt that they will miss Ryder Cup specialists like Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

They also have six rookies in their team, which has to be a big worry, especially as the likes of Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan have been struggling for form.

American crowds are always hostile at the Ryder Cup – expect them to be even more so after the embarrassing capitulation at Medinah four years ago.

McIlroy, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson have been there and done it, but it will be like walking into the lion’s den for Wood, Sullivan, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters.

The USA simply have a stronger group of players this time around. Dustin Johnson has had a great year, while Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were the only real bright lights at Gleneagles in 2014.

Davis Love III, in his second spell as US captain, has unfinished business following that heart-breaking defeat at Medinah and he has assembled a hugely powerful squad.

His men are worthy favourites – as short as 4/7 with Betway – but they have been beaten market leaders plenty of times before and I think this is going to be very close.

There could be value in backing them in-play as the Europeans are traditionally stronger in the foursomes and fourballs.

However, I’m going to stick with a punt on a tight USA win by 14½-13½ points at a general 11/1.

That has been the winning score in five of the last 10 competitions.

POINTERS

USA to win 14½-13½ - 11/1 (general)