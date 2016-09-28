Emma Haslett

So you only ever wear black tie, you drink all your martinis shaken, not stirred and you managed to get your hands on the ultra-limited edition DB10. Now you've run out of ideas about how to be more like James Bond.

Lucky for you, Aston Martin has come up with a new solution: its first-ever boat. Naturally, it's a powerboat capable of hitting 50 knots.

The company, known for its sleek cars and its association with a certain secret agent, unveiled the AM37 at the Monaco Yacht Show today: the day cruiser comes in two versions - the AM37, with an estimated top speed of 45 knots, or the sportier AM37S, which can skim over the waves at a face-contorting 50 knots.

The 37-foot boat has been designed by the team behind the DB11, the Aston Martin Vulcan and the ONe-77, and comes with luxury features such as a refrigerator, mood-lighting and air conditioning. Its leather interior, which can seat eight people, can even be transformed into an overnight berth, if you really are looking for a Bond-style encounter.

Interested? The boat will set you back £1.3m, Aston Martin said - but that includes a choice of either a 370 horsepower Mercury diesel engine or two 430 horsepower Mercury petrol engines for the AM37, or twin 520hp Mercury petrol engines for the sportier version.

Ot also includes a wraparound windscreen created from a single piece of glass with "extreme double curvature", and a button which allows you to completely cover the cockpit, should the weather close in. Or should you be coming under fire from an enemy agent...