Sales drop at Sainsbury's in second quarter - but Argos is growing

Sainsbury's reported at drop in sales during the 16 weeks to 24 September, despite transaction growth and flat fuel sales - but Argos posted a strong performance for its second quarter.

The supermarket posted a 1.1 per cent decline in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, "driven by food price deflation", but said like-for-like transactions grew across all channels.

"This shows that customers are consistently choosing Sainsbury's for the choice, quality, value and customer service we offer," said Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe.

Meanwhile, Argos, which Sainsbury's recently took over with its acquisition of Home Retail Group, reported a 2.3 per cent increase in like-for-like sales for its second quarter to 27 August.

Sainsbury's is planning to open 20 new Argos outlets within its supermarkets by Christmas this year.

Looking ahead, Coupe said he expects the market to remain competitive, and added that the effect of recent devaluation of sterling "remains unclear".

"However, Sainsbury's is well positioned to navigate the changing marketplace and we are confident that our strategy will enable us to continue to outperform our major peers," he said.