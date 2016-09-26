Frank Dalleres

World No3 Rory McIlroy insists he ticked off another career goal by scooping the $10m FedEx Cup with his dramatic victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday night.

McIlroy beat Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell in a play-off to win at East Lake – a result that saw him overtake Dustin Johnson at the top of the FedEx Cup standings and bank golf’s biggest prize.

“It means an awful lot,” said the Northern Irishman, who has won three of the four Majors and topped the money lists on both the PGA and European Tours.

“I’ve made it no secret that it’s one of the last things I feel like I had left on my golfing CV, and I made it a big goal of mine especially after the summer had gone, to win it.

“So to be here and to win the FedEx Cup – especially when I came in in the mid-30s [of the standings] – to play the way I have in the last few weeks to get it done is very special.”

McIlroy’s overall FedEx Cup success owed in part to his triumph at the Deutsche Bank Championship, the first tournament in the four-event play-offs, earlier this month.

Moore, meanwhile, had the consolation of forcing American Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III to pick him as his final wildcard selection instead of Bubba Watson.