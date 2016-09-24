Jessica Morris

The UK government has agreed to sign the contracts with French utility giant EDF for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant on Thursday.

French financial newspaper Les Echos reported that the signing ceremony will take place in London, not Somerset as it had been planned in July when Prime Minister Theresa May asked for a delay at the 11th hour.

The China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN), which is making a £6bn investment in the project, will also be present, it added.

Les Echos also said that EDF's board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the new conditions the UK set for the project. The requirement that EDF must keep a majority stake in the project during construction is expected to be a key focus.

The UK government gave the £18bn Hinkley project the greenlight but with a "revised agreement" last week. It had been temporarily halted due to security concerns stemming from Chinese involvement.

CGN, intends to take a majority stake in another reactor at Bradwell, in Essex. However, this has fuelled security concerns over Chinese involvement in UK strategic infrastructure.

The projects will help the UK government meet its target for 14 GW of new nuclear generating capacity by 2025. While Hinkley is unlikely to meet its 2025 start date, the plant will one day deliver seven per cent of the UK's energy.