FTSE 100 6826.60 +0.14%
views
Friday 26 August 2016 3:00pm

Three at 3: The three stories you need to read right now

Nina Edy
Follow Nina
Dwindling Newspaper Sales Echo Through Economy
Top three picks of the day (Source: Getty)

It’s Friday afternoon - so why bother trawling the internet for something to read?

We’ve done the legwork for you, and put together the top three stories of the day in bite size form, just to make your life that bit easier.

Check out our three at three.

Night Tube addition

Its official - another line has been added to to the Night Tube list, after a successful launch night last weekend which saw over 100,000 using the Victoria and Central lines. The new addition will begin its journey on 7 October, and it is sure to support the beneficial impact which our night time economy is already experiencing.

Sterling on the up

Sterling is maintaining its gains, hitting a three week high against the US dollar earlier today. We’ve got the stats, find out why traders are saying that "UK data continues to stifle the scaremongers".

Who’s under investigation?

The social media giant which confirmed it was going to allow businesses to get in touch with its over one billion users with SMS messages, is going under investigation as the Information Commissioner says the changes would affect a lot of people.

Tags

Related articles

50,000 journeys: The Night Tube in numbers
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Government looks to pounce on tourism boost from post-Brexit sterling slump
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

WhatsApp wants businesses to ask users what's up
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff