Nina Edy

It’s Friday afternoon - so why bother trawling the internet for something to read?

We’ve done the legwork for you, and put together the top three stories of the day in bite size form, just to make your life that bit easier.

Check out our three at three.

Night Tube addition

Its official - another line has been added to to the Night Tube list, after a successful launch night last weekend which saw over 100,000 using the Victoria and Central lines. The new addition will begin its journey on 7 October, and it is sure to support the beneficial impact which our night time economy is already experiencing.

Sterling on the up

Sterling is maintaining its gains, hitting a three week high against the US dollar earlier today. We’ve got the stats, find out why traders are saying that "UK data continues to stifle the scaremongers".

Who’s under investigation?

The social media giant which confirmed it was going to allow businesses to get in touch with its over one billion users with SMS messages, is going under investigation as the Information Commissioner says the changes would affect a lot of people.