Everything we think we know about Apple's iPhone 7 so far

No sooner has Apple launched a new iPhone than, like buses, another one comes along.

Hot on the heels just six months after the iPhone SE, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus this Autumn.

Here's everything you need to know..

Launch date

The date for your diary is 9 September. Pencil it in now, as this is when we'll finally hear everything about the phone at a big announcement, according to the Apple rumour mill - the very same date the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus was unveiled last year.

Release date

With that date in mind, we can likely expect the device to go on sale a week later on 16 September in selected countries such as the UK and US.

Models

Running in the same format as the previous 6 models - one with a 4.7 inch screen and one a larger 5.5 inch screen - Apple is expected to keep the convention this time around, although there has been talk of a potential name change for the larger device, such as the iPhone Pro.

No headphones?

It sounds crazy, but it could be true. Several supposed leaked plans and pictures of the iPhone 7 show Apple apparently ditching the headphone jack entirely. This means the space it saves can go toward other parts. How do you listen to music - the lightning port which you use to charge your iPhone.

Dual camera?

Yes, there are already two cameras on most smartphones, one facing the front and the other the back. But now, leaked images suggest a double camera on the rear of the device. That adds up to even better photos than ever.

Bye-bye 16GB?

Who can fit their life on a 16GB smartphone these days? Not many of us, that's for sure.

That's why it makes a lot of sense that the lowest could be ditched in favour of a 32Gb iPhone as the standard model for the 7 model.

​Gone are the days of the 4GB original iPhone (huge at the time) and it seems the 16GB could go the same way soon.

What impact this will have on the starting price of the iPhone 7 is unclear, but we can take an educated guess and say likely higher.

There will also be an even bigger option - the 256GB iPhone 7, according to rumour.

Slimline?

Apple's phones are getting bigger as we do more and more on our smartphones, but they're also getting slimmer too - don't expect this to change now.

Force Touch home button

That familiar home button at the bottom of the iPhone may soon feel a lot different. According to analysts, the latest model will use Force Touch technology, something which can already be used o the touch screen.

This would essentially remove the need for a full button mechanism, experts point it, which is good for assembling a phone - fewer parts to produce and fewer to go wrong.

New colours

iPhone fans may be all about the tech, but a simple surface change can also get people salivating, such as the colour of the device.

Colours in the mix according to the Apple rumour mill are "space black" and a dark blue.

Beyond the iPhone 7

If the latest device is not piqueing your interest, it may be worth waiting for the next device - or three. Apple is said to be working on three new models for 2017, including a more radical overhaul of the premium model. Find out more.