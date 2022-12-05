You Should Lay The Groundwork For Your 2023 Pay Rise Now

There is no doubt it has been a tough year for many people. Inflation has skyrocketed, prices have risen across the board, with energy costs coming under particular scrutiny.

Confirming the pressure many feel is the Bank of England’s just-released biannual household survey. The bank indicates that prices for consumers have increased by around 11% over the past year, and 70% of respondents have experienced an increase in the costs of goods and services they’d normally purchase over the past six months.

The survey also discovered that about one in 12 households has said that a pay rise has helped them to fund higher expenditure brought about by rising costs, and while it is absolutely true that the vast majority of employers aren’t going to grant a salary bump based on financial circumstances alone, there are some things you can do now to lay the groundwork for a raise in 2023.

Start early

Baroness Karren Brady, CBE, British business executive, vice-chairman of West Ham United and television personality, spoke on the topic recently at the Women in Business and Tech conference in London. “Getting a raise starts long before you ask for one,” she said, explaining that you need to prepare long in advance for your eventual request.

Brady says the real key to success is for you to become your own best advocate at work.

Many of us find it hard to be a cheerleader for our own work, but she insists this is necessary. “Remind people of things you’ve done and tell people of every little thing you’ve achieved,” she says. This has the effect of placing you front and centre in your manager’s mind and will hopefully get you noticed within the wider business too.

Be visible

The next step is to be visible and helpful. “No one wants to work with unenthusiastic people so be enthusiastic,” she stresses. “Go above and beyond, find out what’s happening in the company. Build a network, make sure people know who you are.”

This is the groundwork you need to do, the Baroness says. “That paves the way to get a raise.”

So, whether you decide to stay put and do the work to get that salary bump in 2023, or cut your losses and go elsewhere now, there are plenty of opportunities on the City Am Job Board to discover.

Software Engineer III, Android, Google, Cambridge

Android is Google’s open-source mobile operating system powering more than three billion devices worldwide. Android is about bringing computing to everyone in the world. The Software Engineer will manage project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables. You will design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and enhance software solutions. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience, plus two years’ of experience with software development in one or more programming languages, or one year of experience with an advanced degree. Plus, you’ll need two years’ of experience with data structures or algorithms. Apply for the job here.

Senior Machine Learning Scientist, Monzo, London

As a Machine Learning Scientist, you’ll be working in an ever changing environment, building and iterating on our financial crime defence capabilities to keep Monzo and its customers safe. You’ll work closely with product managers, data scientists, backend engineers, designers and researchers in an agile product environment, and champion the use of data and machine learning techniques, bringing ideas to life through rigorous experimentation and A/B testing. You should apply if you’re impact-driven and excited to own the end to end journey that starts with a business problem and ends with your solution having a measurable impact in production, and you have a solid grounding in SQL and Python, are comfortable using them every day, and keen to learn Go lang which is used in many of Monzo’s microservices. Find out more here.

UX Manager, Octopus Energy, London

Octopus Energy is seeking an experienced UX Manager to come aboard and help scale its ever growing design function. You will support, manage and mentor the company’s existing UX/UI Designers, as well as recruit new members. You should be passionate about designing simple, elegant user experiences, and using human-centred design as a source of inspiration to solve complex problems on behalf of current customers. You’ll also manage and support the team of existing designers, work closely with different teams, have an overview of all products the team is working on, understand how they are linked and direct the team to solutions that consider these connections, and delegate and manage UX deliverables. You’ll need experience managing a team or mentoring multiple designers, a deep knowledge of end-to-end product design and be proficient with design tools (Figma/Sketch/XD). Get the full job description here.

Want to bump up your salary and benefits? Visit the City Am Job Board today