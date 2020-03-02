Wizz Air agrees to launch spin-off airline out of Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air has today announced that it has signed an agreement to launch a spin-off airline out of Abu Dhabi, with flights set to begin in the autumn.

The Hungarian airline has entered a partnership with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADDH) to set up Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a new low-cost airline servicing destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Plans for the new carrier are in line with Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 investment programme, a 50bn dirham accelerator programme designed to turn the United Arab Emirates into a business hub.

The process of obtaining the new carrier’s Air Operator Certificate and Operating License is already underway.

The airline said that it was planning to begin a recruitment process for the new operator over the next few months.

In its initial stages Wizz Air will focus on establishing routes to its traditional markets, such as central, eastern and western Europe.

Wizz Air’s chief executive József Váradi said that today’s agreement marked “an important milestone” in establishing a new airline in the Emirates.

He added: “The joint venture agreement to form Wizz Air Abu Dhabi underpins our long-term dedication to bringing an economically and operationally highly efficient as well as environmentally most sustainable airline business model to boost Abu Dhabi’s aviation development.

“Wizz Air’s mission feeds into Abu Dhabi’s diversified economic strategy as we aim to stimulate traffic by creating demand to the benefit of growing Abu Dhabi’s touristic and economic diversity”.

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan al Suwaidi, chief executive of ADDH, said: “Tourism is a high priority in Abu Dhabi’s growth strategy. Significant investment is going not only into our airports but also the tourist infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and cultural attractions.

“Last year the Emirates achieved a record high of 11.35m visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably. Our partnerships with Wizz Air and others will help elevate the UAE’s capital as a highly competitive regional and international destination”.