WikiLeaks’ Assange heads to Supreme Court amid ongoing extradition battle

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to go to the Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law.

The High Court in London, which in December overturned a lower court’s ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, said his application to certify a point of law was granted.

However, it refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.

This marks a win for Assange, passing the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him.

The 50-year-old is wanted in the US after leaking thousands of top secret documents on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If he had not won the right to seek an appeal this morning, his case would have gone directly to Home Secretary for a final decision on whether he should be sent to the US to face the charges brought against him.

Supporters of Assange gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London this morning.