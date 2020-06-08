In the past few years we’ve ditched DVDs, said goodbye to CDs and realised that owning a car is an expensive inconvenience. Increasingly consumers looking to save time, space and money are streaming, subscribing and leasing their stuff. The next item to lease could be your mobile phone and that’s where London-based startup, Raylo, comes in.

Raylo (with an impressive investor roster including Macquarie, Techstart Ventures, Funding Circle co-founders, Impact X and ex Carphone co-founder Guy Johnson) is leading the way in revolutionising the high-waste, high-cost approach of traditional networks with a proposition that’s better for your pocket and, crucially, better for the planet.

Until now shopping for a new phone has meant a pricey contract or a huge upfront payment, before your once prized possession ends up languishing in a junk drawer. With their leasing model, Raylo offers far better value, more control and easier access to the latest tech, along with a more sustainable way to upgrade when you’re ready for a newer model.

So, how do the numbers stack up? A brand new iPhone 11 from Raylo costs £25.99 a month. Simply combine that with the SIM of your choice, which you can get from just £10 a month and you’ll be paying a way lower price than a phone and SIM contract with the big networks.

When it’s time to upgrade, Raylo will swap your phone for the latest model and ensure your old one stays in circulation. This circularity is fundamental to their stance on sustainability. The reuse of products and materials is part of a circular economy model, championed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Raylo is one of a number of brands looking at how products can be reused and recycled to limit their environmental impact. Nike is turning old trainers into new ones and H&M trialled a clothes rental and repair service at the end of last year. It’s electronic waste, though, that’s one of the fastest growing threats to the planet, with around 50 million tonnes produced annually. Even if you don’t dump your old phone and choose to stash it in the aforementioned drawer, every mobile not re-used means the mining of limited natural resources to manufacture new ones.

Raylo’s circular model for new and refurbished phones

Last month, Raylo added the option to lease a refurbished iPhone X for £14.99 a month – completing the circular model directly with customers in the UK. Pre-owned phones are another trend on the rise, with research by CSS Insight this year finding 60% of shoppers would consider one. Raylo’s refurbished phones go through a rigorous 70-point test to make sure they’re up to scratch, and come with a warranty for full peace of mind. Raylo also uses 100% recyclable packaging and includes a compostable phone case with every order.

Whether you go new or refurbished, leasing your phone means it’ll get a new lease of life whilst reducing the strain on people’s wallets. As we get more savvy about sustainability and less willing to splash out on new phones that look much like the old ones, now’s as a great time as any to embrace this greener approach to gadgets. Don’t own it. Raylo it.